Proto Labs (PRLB) Sets New 1-Year High at $135.55

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $135.55 and last traded at $133.75, with a volume of 3191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, VP Robert Bodor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 10,537.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 173,454 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

