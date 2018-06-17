PROUD Money (PROUD) Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

PROUD Money (CURRENCY:PROUD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One PROUD Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. PROUD Money has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of PROUD Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PROUD Money has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.74 or 0.04088860 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021733 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001074 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008750 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004988 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010592 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000771 BTC.

About PROUD Money

PROUD Money is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2016. PROUD Money’s total supply is 5,711,511,682 coins. PROUD Money’s official website is www.proud.money. PROUD Money’s official Twitter account is @PROUDmoneyWorld.

PROUD Money Coin Trading

PROUD Money can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PROUD Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PROUD Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PROUD Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

