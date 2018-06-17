BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Stake Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 212.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of BIO-TECHNE worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1,423.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

NASDAQ TECH traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $165.58. 351,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,185. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12 month low of $109.12 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Argus began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $163.00 price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.