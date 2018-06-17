Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stake Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 105.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Assured Guaranty worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

AGO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,959. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.66. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Sunday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 13,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $503,709.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

