Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stake in PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of PDC Energy worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,638 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,136 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 35,779 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,766,000 after acquiring an additional 139,748 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price target on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on PDC Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

PDC Energy opened at $57.29 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PDC Energy Inc has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.04 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $73,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,545 shares of company stock worth $1,155,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

