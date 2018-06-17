PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Given New $122.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 29th. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

Shares of PSB stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.37. 187,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,644. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $137.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.92. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $355,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $208,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,927 shares of company stock worth $1,517,821 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PS Business Parks by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter worth approximately $5,307,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,494,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PS Business Parks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The Company defines ?flex? space as buildings that are configured with a combination of office and warehouse space and can be designed to fit a number of uses (including office, assembly, showroom, laboratory, light manufacturing and warehouse space).

