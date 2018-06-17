Psilocybin (PSY) Price Reaches $0.0280 on Exchanges

Psilocybin (CURRENCY:PSY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Psilocybin has traded flat against the dollar. One Psilocybin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Psilocybin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Psilocybin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.04087640 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.01408310 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00039665 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00036239 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00086102 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00041170 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00039996 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021698 BTC.

About Psilocybin

Psilocybin (CRYPTO:PSY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2015.

Psilocybin Coin Trading

Psilocybin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Psilocybin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Psilocybin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Psilocybin using one of the exchanges listed above.

