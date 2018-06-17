PTC Inc (PTC) Holdings Increased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

PTC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. 1,326,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $52.20 and a 1-year high of $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $307.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $636,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,583.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $2,059,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,454,013.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,778 shares of company stock worth $10,967,374. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

