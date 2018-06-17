PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.80

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 17318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Barclays lowered PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.46 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 111.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Marcio Souza sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $178,828.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.