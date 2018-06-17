PulteGroup (PHM) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 29th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Shares of PHM opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.02.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other PulteGroup news, COO Harmon D. Smith sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $32,729.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 308,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,441.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harmon D. Smith sold 51,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $1,623,882.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,761 shares of company stock worth $2,086,972 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

