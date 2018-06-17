Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) Price Tops $0.0148 on Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 37.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 95.9% against the US dollar. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $7.97 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003575 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00582623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00251133 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00094726 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 68,179,231,883 tokens. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Coinnest, DDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Tidex and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

