SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) vs. Pure Cycle (PCYO) Financial Contrast

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) and SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pure Cycle and SJW Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Cycle $1.22 million 189.89 -$1.71 million N/A N/A SJW Group $389.23 million 3.53 $59.20 million $2.26 29.49

SJW Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Cycle.

Dividends

SJW Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pure Cycle does not pay a dividend. SJW Group pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SJW Group has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Cycle and SJW Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Cycle -40.09% -1.54% -1.51% SJW Group 14.38% 10.42% 3.19%

Risk & Volatility

Pure Cycle has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SJW Group has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Pure Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of SJW Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Pure Cycle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of SJW Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pure Cycle and SJW Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Cycle 0 0 0 0 N/A SJW Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

SJW Group beats Pure Cycle on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It provides water production, storage, treatment, retail distribution systems bulk transmission, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services. The company offers its services to wholesale customers, which include commercial and industrial customers, and local governmental entities that provide water and wastewater services to their end-use customers. It also leases its farms. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Watkins, Colorado.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases. Its water supply consists of groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District. The company offers water service to approximately 230,000 connections that serve approximately 1 million people residing in portions of the cities of San Jose and Cupertino, as well as in the cities of Campbell, Monte Sereno, Saratoga, and the Town of Los Gatos; and adjacent unincorporated territories in the County of Santa Clara in the State of California. In addition, it provides water service to approximately 14,000 connections, which serve 42,000 people in a service area comprising 244 square miles in the region between San Antonio and Austin, Texas. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SJW Land Company, owns undeveloped land in Tennessee; and owns and operates commercial buildings in Tennessee. The company was formerly known as SJW Corp. and changed its name to SJW Group in November 2016. SJW Group was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

