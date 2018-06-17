Pure Storage (PSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) will report sales of $251.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.10 million and the lowest is $250.00 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $182.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 37.84% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

Pure Storage traded down $0.25, reaching $20.74, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 5,425,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,553. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $24.31.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $57,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David Hatfield sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,157,243 shares of company stock worth $24,521,300 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $118,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

