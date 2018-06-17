Pure Hits Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million (PURE)

Pure (CURRENCY:PURE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Pure has a market cap of $1.75 million and $23,270.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Pure has traded 41% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.04066700 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021531 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001106 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008939 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004995 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010694 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004446 BTC.

About Pure

PURE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 15,216,580 coins and its circulating supply is 14,107,301 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pure is purealt.org. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

