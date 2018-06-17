PureVidz Price Reaches $0.0020 (CRYPTO:VIDZ)

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. PureVidz has a market cap of $245,944.00 and $186.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PureVidz has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One PureVidz coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PureVidz

VIDZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz. PureVidz’s official website is purevidz.net.

PureVidz Coin Trading

PureVidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PureVidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PureVidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

