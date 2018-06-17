Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 48.2712117007023 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

PMM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 142,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,916. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.0289 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.