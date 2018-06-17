Pylon Network One Day Volume Reaches $75,617.00 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Pylon Network token can currently be bought for about $4.55 or 0.00069612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $75,617.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003557 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018154 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00588917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00261421 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00094407 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,000 tokens. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pylon Network Token Trading

Pylon Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

