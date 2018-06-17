Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Pylon Network token can currently be bought for $4.55 or 0.00070591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $77,231.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003541 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018031 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015566 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00591704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00258393 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00047208 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00094852 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network launched on September 26th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,000 tokens. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org.

Pylon Network Token Trading

Pylon Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

