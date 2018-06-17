Seaport Global Securities Comments on Anadarko Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anadarko Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s FY2018 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $72.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $74.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $76.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Anadarko Petroleum traded down $2.55, hitting $68.49, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 8,703,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. Anadarko Petroleum has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APC. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Clearbridge LLC lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anadarko Petroleum (APC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.