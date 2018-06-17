Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.46 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

GPOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Williams Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of Gulfport Energy traded down $0.37, reaching $10.70, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 5,742,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,626,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,151,000 after acquiring an additional 392,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,489,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,872,000 after buying an additional 3,568,750 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,216,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,343,000 after buying an additional 938,398 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 1,198.2% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,933,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553,204 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,577,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,172,000 after acquiring an additional 54,323 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,591.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

