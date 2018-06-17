Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Raised by Analyst

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

PE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.87.

Shares of Parsley Energy traded down $0.77, hitting $26.95, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 7,991,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,927. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.64 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,681 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,707.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,502,900.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 7,500 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $212,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,431.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,181 shares of company stock worth $1,859,783 in the last ninety days. 13.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

