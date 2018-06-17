Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Delphi Energy Corp Lifted by Beacon Securities (DEE)

Delphi Energy Corp (TSE:DEE) – Analysts at Beacon Securities upped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delphi Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01).

DEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.25 target price on Delphi Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. GMP Securities cut their target price on Delphi Energy from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Delphi Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Delphi Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Delphi Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.44.

Shares of Delphi Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.87. 1,695,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,184. Delphi Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$1.34.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.60 million. Delphi Energy had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%.

In other news, Director Harry Sinclair Campbell bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$29,400.00.

Delphi Energy Company Profile

Delphi Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

