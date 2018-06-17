Imperial Capital Comments on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Thursday, June 7th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2018 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.09. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $60.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 375.0% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 99.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 558.5% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4,836.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 142,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 139,777 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,569,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,709,525.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,174. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

