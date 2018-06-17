Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PXD. Williams Capital set a $202.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $227.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $308.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.18.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $7.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.20. 2,508,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,203. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 2,178 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $462,694.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,249,728.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 9,513 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $1,673,622.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,552,850.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,778 shares of company stock valued at $16,664,550. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

