Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Kennametal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.18.

Kennametal traded down $0.64, hitting $37.65, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,504,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,830. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60. Kennametal has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $52.52.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $607.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 220,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 40.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kennametal news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

