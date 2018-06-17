Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Boosted by Analyst

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LPI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.34.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum traded down $0.19, hitting $8.36, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 7,327,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.73 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 63.53% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

