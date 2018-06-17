Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) Tops One Day Volume of $2.96 Million

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Qbao has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $19.03 million and $2.96 million worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00004488 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Allcoin, Gate.io and EXX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000429 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000156 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, LBank, Coinnest, Allcoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

