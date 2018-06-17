Qiagen’s (NYSE:QGEN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note released on Wednesday, June 6th.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Commerzbank reissued a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Qiagen stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $343.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

