Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Stake Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Qorvo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 20.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Qorvo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Qorvo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Qorvo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Shares of Qorvo opened at $85.12 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $62.68 and a 12 month high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $665.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.67 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Dileo sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $131,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,743.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,110. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

