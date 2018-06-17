27,398 Shares in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 436.0% during the first quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 427,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 347,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 818.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 455,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,959,000 after acquiring an additional 406,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

EDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.51.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp opened at $103.81 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $108.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.84 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.