Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.98 Million in Okta Inc (OKTA) Stock

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 387.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,859,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,290 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Okta by 1,664.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 904,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 853,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 45.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 712,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Okta by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,015,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,300,000 after purchasing an additional 510,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $11,179,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $136,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $678,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,690,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of -1.01. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Okta from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Okta from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

