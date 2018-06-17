Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.24 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,416 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 794,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 278,000 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in General Mills by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $61.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.98 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening purchased 6,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $253,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,877.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills opened at $45.43 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

