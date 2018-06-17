Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,389 Summit Materials Inc (SUM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,389 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $23,885,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,700,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,457,000 after acquiring an additional 527,632 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 26.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,022,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,236,000 after acquiring an additional 418,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,864,000 after acquiring an additional 355,922 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 668,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 283,908 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $378,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,000 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Materials traded down $0.20, hitting $27.64, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Summit Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.51 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.03%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

