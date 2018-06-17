Quality Systems (QSII) PT Raised to $22.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) had its price objective upped by Piper Jaffray Companies to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, May 25th. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quality Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quality Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Quality Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.28.

Get Quality Systems alerts:

Quality Systems traded up $0.50, reaching $19.60, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,072,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. Quality Systems has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.95 million. Quality Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Quality Systems’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. analysts predict that Quality Systems will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSII. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Quality Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Quality Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quality Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Quality Systems by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Quality Systems by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 263,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quality Systems

Quality Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets software and services that automate various aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records for medical and dental practices in the United States. The company's NextGen division provides integrated clinical, financial, and connectivity solutions for ambulatory and dental provider organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Quality Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quality Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.