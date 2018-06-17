Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Downgraded to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, June 8th, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Quanex Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quanex Building Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Quanex Building Products opened at $18.95 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $664.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 59.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

