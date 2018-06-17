Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.20 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stock

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,565,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,919,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,750 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 99.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,990,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,415,000 after acquiring an additional 993,438 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $148,604,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 400,906.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,896,000 after acquiring an additional 665,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $103,179,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $8,181,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $705,496.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,581.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar opened at $150.02 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.30 and a twelve month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 45.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Vetr raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.76 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.16.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.