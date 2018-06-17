Colony NorthStar (CLNS) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) by 174.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,405 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Colony NorthStar were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony NorthStar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,703,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Colony NorthStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Colony NorthStar by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,098,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 132,193 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Colony NorthStar by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colony NorthStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colony NorthStar opened at $6.17 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. Colony NorthStar has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $14.74.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.25). Colony NorthStar had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $666.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Colony NorthStar will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLNS. TheStreet downgraded Colony NorthStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Colony NorthStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $17.25) on shares of Colony NorthStar in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Colony NorthStar in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Colony NorthStar from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Colony NorthStar, Inc (NYSE:CLNS) is a leading global real estate and investment management firm. The Company resulted from the January 2017 merger between Colony Capital, Inc, NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc and NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. The Company has significant property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, other equity and debt investments and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

