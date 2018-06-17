Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.8% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Jerry Whitson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $248,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Miroslaw Zielinski acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.56 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,640 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Shares of Philip Morris International opened at $81.88 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.82%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

