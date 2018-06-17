Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) SVP David William Carroll Sells 7,965 Shares

Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) SVP David William Carroll sold 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $127,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David William Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, David William Carroll sold 12,546 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $213,282.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, David William Carroll sold 8,146 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $129,032.64.

On Tuesday, May 1st, David William Carroll sold 9,240 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $138,045.60.

On Thursday, April 12th, David William Carroll sold 3,866 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,124.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, David William Carroll sold 3,866 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,124.00.

Quantenna Communications opened at $16.65 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $604.31 million, a PE ratio of -832.50, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.81. Quantenna Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $21.21.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantenna Communications Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Quantenna Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantenna Communications during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantenna Communications during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantenna Communications during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Quantenna Communications during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

