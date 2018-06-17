Quanterix (QTRX) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quanterix earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.5193082346668 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of QTRX stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,148. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $362.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.99.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QTRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, SVP Ernest Orticerio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $428,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

