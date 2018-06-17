Quantum Capital Management Has $2.46 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Quantum Capital Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust traded down $0.35, reaching $277.13, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 120,041,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,264,211. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $239.96 and a 12 month high of $286.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $1.2456 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

