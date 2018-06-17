QuazarCoin (QCN) Price Hits $0.0153 on Top Exchanges

QuazarCoin (CURRENCY:QCN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One QuazarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuazarCoin has a market capitalization of $109,456.00 and $0.00 worth of QuazarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuazarCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027583 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000453 BTC.

QuazarCoin Profile

QuazarCoin (CRYPTO:QCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2014. QuazarCoin’s total supply is 7,133,042 coins. QuazarCoin’s official Twitter account is @QuazarCoin.

Buying and Selling QuazarCoin

QuazarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuazarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuazarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuazarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

