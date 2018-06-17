Qube (CRYPTO:QUBE) Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

Qube (CURRENCY:QUBE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Qube has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $7,614.00 worth of Qube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qube has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Qube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003553 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015297 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00585122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00248533 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046506 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00095317 BTC.

About Qube

Qube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Qube’s official website is www.qube.vip.

Qube Token Trading

Qube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qube using one of the exchanges listed above.

