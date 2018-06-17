Qudian Inc – (QD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on QD. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Qudian in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Qudian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Qudian from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QD stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. Qudian has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $273.67 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Qudian will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

