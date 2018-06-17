Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Position Trimmed by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,984 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.8% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,178,000 after acquiring an additional 86,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,294,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,313,000 after acquiring an additional 90,980 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,257,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 64,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $6,719,568.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 638,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,014,325.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $516,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,649,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,058 shares of company stock valued at $113,251 and sold 278,732 shares valued at $29,699,548. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verisk Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $112.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $78.97 and a one year high of $110.32.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

