CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Holdings Reduced by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.45.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 5,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.05, for a total value of $2,154,882.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 3,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.61, for a total value of $1,084,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,592 shares of company stock valued at $15,762,070. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group opened at $413.97 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $242.76 and a 12-month high of $415.69. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 106.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

