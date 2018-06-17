QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1,230.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Simons sold 229,718 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $2,513,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 125,458 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,742,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,254.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 641,990 shares of company stock worth $7,872,125. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of QuinStreet opened at $13.22 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. QuinStreet Inc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $623.11 million, a P/E ratio of -220.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $117.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

