Life Sciences Maste Perceptive Purchases 450,000 Shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,902,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Quotient opened at $7.14 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.94. Quotient Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QTNT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quotient in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 341.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 300,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 1,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

