Insider Selling: Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) CFO Sells 575,000 Shares of Stock

Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) CFO R. Leslie Hymers III sold 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.05, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R. Leslie Hymers III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 15th, R. Leslie Hymers III sold 500,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, R. Leslie Hymers III sold 905,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total transaction of $36,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, R. Leslie Hymers III sold 320,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total transaction of $12,800.00.

On Friday, June 1st, R. Leslie Hymers III sold 400,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, R. Leslie Hymers III sold 250,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, R. Leslie Hymers III sold 500,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, R. Leslie Hymers III sold 275,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $8,250.00.

On Monday, May 14th, R. Leslie Hymers III sold 950,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $28,500.00.

Shares of MCOA stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,397,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,817,635. Marijuana Company Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

About Marijuana Company Of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells industrial hemp derived and non-psychoactive cannabinoids consumer products under the hempSMART brand in the United States and Canada. The company's principal products include hempSMART Brain, a personal care consumer product that supports brain wellness; hempSMART Pain, a capsule for the temporary relief of minor discomfort associated with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream, a wellness consumer product that reduces minor discomfort and promotes muscle relaxation on areas that it is applied; hempSMART Drops; and hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs.

