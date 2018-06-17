RabbitCoin (RBBT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $151.00

RabbitCoin (CURRENCY:RBBT) traded up 326.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, RabbitCoin has traded up 317.4% against the dollar. One RabbitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RabbitCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $151.00 worth of RabbitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003555 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015472 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00586429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00253506 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00094533 BTC.

RabbitCoin Profile

RabbitCoin’s total supply is 130,615,575,432 coins. RabbitCoin’s official Twitter account is @rabbitcointeam. RabbitCoin’s official website is rabbitcoin.co. The Reddit community for RabbitCoin is /r/rabbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RabbitCoin

RabbitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RabbitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RabbitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RabbitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

